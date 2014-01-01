Skip to main content
2014 | Volume 2, Issue 2
Editorial Introduction
by
Willard M. Oliver
Legalizing Recreational Marijuana: Comparing Ballot Outcomes in Four States
by
Kenneth Leon
and
Ronald Weitzer
An Examination of the Researcher Guard Role: Bringing Prison Fieldwork into the 21st Century
by
Scott Chenault
Gate Keeping and the Politics of Access to Prisons: Implications for Qualitative Prison Research
by
Janani Umamaheswar
Exploring the Roles of Redemption, Agency, and Motivation in Two Groups of High-Risk Felony Probationers
by
Steve Boehm
Book Review | Explore Everything: Place-Hacking the City
by
Kevin F. Steinmetz
Book Review | The Stickup Kids: Race, Drugs, Violence, and the American Dream
by
Robert J. Durán
Book Review | Living in Infamy: Felony Disfranchisement and the History of American Citizenship
by
Gregory J. Fremin
Book Review | Routledge Handbook of Green Criminology
by
Gary R. Potter
Book Review | The Origins of Modern Financial Crime: Historical Foundations and Current Problems in Britain
by
Aneta Spaic
and
Claire Angelique Nolasco
Historical Book Review | On the Take: From Petty Crooks to Presidents
by
Gary W. Potter
