Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2014 | Volume 2, Issue 1
Editorial Introdution
by
Willard M. Oliver
Obituary | Unapologetic Irreverence: The Life and Legacy of William “Jock” Young (1942-2013)
by
Robert Donald Weide
Conceptualizing Social Recovery: Recovery Routes of Methamphetamine Users
by
Miriam Boeri
,
David Gibson
, and
Paul Boshears
Beyond Basic Needs: Social Support and Structure for Successful Offender Reentry
by
Andrew S. Denney
,
Richard Tewksbury
, and
Richard S. Jones
In It for the Long Haul: Exploring Gender Dynamics in Former Prisoner-Family Relationship
by
Damian J. Martinez
and
Andrea Leverentz
An Exploratory Examination of a Prison Disciplinary Process: Assessing Staff and Prisoner’ Perceptions of Fairness
by
Ann Marie Rocheleau
Expressing Strain: A Qualitative Evaluation of the Testimonies of Female Sex Offenders
by
Jennifer L. Klein
,
Danielle Tolson
, and
Cathy Collins
Examining the Death Penalty Insider Perspective: Capital Bench & Bar Interviews
by
Sherri DioGuardi
Book Review | Voices from Criminal Justice: Thinking and Reflecting on the System
by
Joshua B. Hill
Book Review | Once Upon a Place: The Fading of Community in Rural Kentucky
by
Travis Linnemann
Book Review | Gang Life in Two Cities: An Insider’s Journey
by
Robert Donald Weide
Historical Book Review | Outsiders: Studies in the Sociology of Deviance
by
Kenneth D. Tunnell
Previous Issue
|
Next Issue
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with