2013 | Volume 1, Issue 2
Welcome to the Second Issue of the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology (JQCJC)!
by
Willard M. Oliver
Building Grounds for Release: Women’s Perceptions of a Community Corrections Program
by
Andrea Cantora
Sex Offenders and Campus-Based Sex Offender Registration: Stigma, Vulnerability, Isolation, and the Classroom as Refuge
by
Richard Tewksbury
African American Perceptions of Police Misconduct and Accountability
by
Ronald Weitzer
and
Rod K. Brunson
“Hidden in Plain Sight”: Locating the Men and Women of the 1954 Boston Special Youth Program
by
Richard K. Moule Jr.
and
Scott H. Decker
“We Incarcerate to Set Free:” Negotiating Punishment and Rehabilitation in Jail
by
Brittnie l. Aiello
Forced to Learn: Community-based Correctional Education
by
Ron Mottern
,
C. Amelia Davis
, and
Mary F. Ziegler
Motivation to Reduce Risk Behaviors While in Prison: Qualitative Analysis of Interviews with Current and Formerly Incarcerated Women
by
Neetu Abad
,
Monique Carry
,
Jeffrey H. Herbst
, and
Catherine I. Fogel
Book Review | Women on Ice: Methamphetamine Use among Suburban Women
by
Karen McElrath
Book Review | Courting Kids: Inside an Experimental Youth Court
by
Avi Brisman
Book Review | Falling Back: Incarceration and Transitions to Adulthood among Urban Youth
by
Kallee Spooner
Book Review | Legalizing Prostitution: From Illicit Vice to Lawful Business
by
Tammy Castle
Book Review | Where Rivers Meet the Sea: The Political Ecology of Water
by
Ashley K. Farmer
Book Review | Lifers: Seeking Redemption in Prison
by
Brian P. Schaefer
Historical Book Review | Walls and Bars: Prisons and Prison Life in the “Land of the Free”
by
Edward L. W. Green
