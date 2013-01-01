Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2013 | Volume 1, Issue 1
Welcome to the Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology (JQCJC)!
by
Willard M. Oliver
Hearts in the Wasteland: Redeeming the Moral Self in Corrections
by
Allison M. Hicks
Looking Back at Other People’s Money: A Qualitative Test of Cressey’s Classic Hypothesis of Trust Violating Behavior
by
Paul M. Klenowski
and
Heith Copes
How Families of Murder Victims Feel Following the Execution of Their loved One’s Murderer: A Content Analysis of Newspaper Reports of Executions from 2006-2011
by
Corey Burton
and
Richard Tewksbury
A Formative Approach in Applying a Meta-Ethnography across the Qualitative Professional Criminal Literature
by
Douglas J. Wholl
,
Wilson R. Palacios
,
John K. Cochran
, and
Christine S. Sellers
Examining the Decision-Making Processes of Sex Tourists using On-line Data
by
Thomas J. Holt
,
April M. Zeoli
, and
Kathleen Bohrer
“We’re All Born with Equal Opportunities”: Hegemonic Individualism and Contextual Mitigation among Delaware Capital Jurors
by
Ross Kleinstuber
Book Review | Qualitative Research in Action: A Canadian Primer
by
Deborah Landry
Book Review | Life After Death Row: Exonerees’ Search for Community and Identity
by
Jeanne Subjack
Book Review | The Black Child-Savers: Racial Democracy & Juvenile Justice
by
Robin D. Jackson
Book Review | Gender and Policing: Sex, Power, and Police Culture
by
Maria D.H. Koeppel
[Note from Book Review Editor about Historical Book Reviews]
by
Kevin F. Steinmetz
Historical Book Review | The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study
by
Howard Henderson
Next Issue
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with